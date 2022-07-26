Deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $382 off, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models at up to $382 off. That’s alongside an all-time low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $90 and a rare chance to save on the portable Sonos Roam AirPlay 2 speaker for $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro now up to $382 off for 11-inch models

Amazon is now offering a series of new all-time lows on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. Starting at $729 for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration, even deeper discounts apply to higher capacities. The 512GB model is now down to $946 from its usual $1,099 price tag and delivering a new low at $153 off. Plus, the 1TB capacity rests at $1,117 in order to hit the best price yet of $382 off.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 elevates your desktop macOS setup

Adorama is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $90. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the 2022 low at $39 off. This is only the second time we’ve seen it this low, as well.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare refurb discount

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $139. Normally fetching $179 in new condition like you’ll pay at Adorama, today’s offer delivers $40 in savings while marking a return to the 2022 low. This is only the third price cut of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since it was on sale back in June.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

