Three reasons why iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be a huge sale success

In 2022, Apple is expected to introduce a regular iPhone 14 Plus/Max version of its upcoming smartphone series. With poor sales of mini iPhones, Apple has decided to bet on bigger models, according to the latest rumors. Here are the three reasons why this iPhone will sell a lot.

Bigger is better for Apple customers

Rumors believe the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will not only ditch the iPhone mini but will also have the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller published yesterday why there will not be an iPhone 14 mini this year. He points out poor sales from the previous two models, as you can see below:

Just two months after the iPhone 12 lineup was released, a report from analysts at CIRP indicated that the iPhone 12 mini had accounted for only 6% of iPhone sales in those first two months. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 12 accounted for 27% of sales, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at 20% each. (…) The iPhone 13 mini was released in September of 2021, and despite improvements to battery life and display brightness, sales were still sluggish. Recent data from CIRP suggested that the iPhone 13 mini only accounted for 3% of all iPhone sales in Q2.

On the other hand, there’s a growing interest in bigger phones, and here’s where the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will shine. Over the years, not only did Apple increase the size of its phones but then released Plus and Max versions of them. For example, the iPhone XS Max didn’t bring many upgrades from the iPhone X, but its bigger display was a success.

Many people also like the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max but choose the regular 6.1-inch model due to its price, which leads us to the next topic.

But, before that, keep in mind that people love to consume videos, photos, and use social media on their iPhones. A bigger screen is perfect to enjoy TV shows, reading, playing games, and more.

Cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

One thing is for sure: The iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There will be several differences between these devices. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to have a new design, improved cameras, and even a better processor. This phone will also feature a high-end finish in stainless steel and glass, a telephoto lens, LiDAR scanner, and ProMotion technology.

Lacking all of these “premium” features, the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will be less than $1,000, being the perfect option for those who want a bigger iPhone but without the need for paying the “Pro” price that starts from $1,099.

Probably the best battery on an iPhone

If the iPhone 13 Pro Max has currently the best battery on an iPhone, imagine what the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will do. Without ProMotion technology, this iPhone will always have a refresh rate of 60Hz. This helps save battery life.

In addition, a sketchy rumor claims that all iPhone 14 models will have a bigger battery, apart from the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If that’s the case, not only the iPhone 14 Plus/Max will have the best efficiency compared to the Pro phones, but it will also have the largest battery with 4,325 mAh.

Wrap-up

Analysts already expect better iPhone 14 sales than the current lineup – which is also selling pretty well. With a bigger model for the regular iPhone 14 and boosted iPhone 14 Pro phones, Apple is making sure that each customer will have exactly the iPhone they’ll want.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14 Plus/Max? Are you planning on buying one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: