Deals: Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard bundles 30% off, Apple Watch Series 6 $280, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Wednesday, with some iPad accessory bundles going live with Apple Pencil 2 with Magic Keyboard at 30% off. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 6 hitting $280 and a fresh batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Apple Pencil 2 with Magic Keyboard at 30% off

Verizon Wireless is now offering a rare chance to score some added savings by bundling two of Apple’s latest accesories together. Right now, adding the Apple Pencil 2 to your cart alongside either the 12.9-inch or 11-inch Magic Keyboard lets you save 30% – that drops the first bundle down to $335 from its usual $478 combined going rate in order to deliver a new 2022 low. As for the 11-inch Magic Keyboard package, you’ll pay $300 as opposed to its usual $428 going rate, also marking a new low.

In either case, both of these accessories are designed to go alongside the latest iteration of M1 iPad Pro. While there’s the same features as the original models, this time around for Magic Keyboard there’s a fresh coat of paint for the white style and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 6 falls to $280 with (PRODUCT)RED stylings

Woot is discounting the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS style to $280 in the (PRODUCT)RED colorway. Normally fetching $399, this is the first new condition price cut we’ve seen all year and now sits at within $30 of the refurbished offers we’ve been seeing as of late. This is $119 in savings regardless and a rare chance to save if you don’t mind going with the limited colorway selection.

While this might not be the latest wearable from Apple, going with Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing all too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, Series 6 and 7 models share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings.

Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts iPhone essentials from $11

After seeing its all-new GaNPrime chargers go up for sale earlier in the week, Anker is back today with a new midweek sale covering its popular iPhone accessories. Leading the way this time around is the just-released Anker PowerCore 5K Power Bank at $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is the first discount to date since debuting last week at $5 off.

Available in two colors, Anker’s latest power bank can refuel two devices at once thanks to its internal 5,200mAh battery. The PowerCore 5K packs a handheld design that delivers 12W USB-C charging on top of a USB-A slot that can simultaneously be used to power up gear while out and about. Shop additional discounts from $11 right here.

