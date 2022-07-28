How to watch Surface TV show on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today premieres its latest drama series Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie. Sophie is suffering from memory loss, which she believes is caused from injuries sustained from a previous suicide attempt. But as she wrangles with amnesia, she discovers that the story she had been told may not actually be the truth.

Although the amnesia thriller is a common trope, it is new to the Apple TV+ library and Surface is Apple’s first contribution to the genre. The show features many twist and turns to keep viewers hooked, although the overall result is a little melodramatic.

Mbatha-Raw leads the series, after her outstanding performance in the first season of Apple’s The Morning Show. Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays the mysterious husband. Surface is produced by Hello Sunshine.

The first three episodes air today, July 29, with the remainder of the season rolling out weekly with new instalments every Friday through September 2nd.

Surface Episode 1: July 29, 2022

Surface Episode 2: July 29, 2022

Surface Episode 3: July 29, 2022

Surface Episode 4: August 5, 2022

Surface Episode 5: August 12, 2022

Surface Episode 6: August 19, 2022

Surface Episode 7: August 26, 2022

Surface Episode 8: September 2, 2022

More on Apple TV+

Also premiering today on Apple’s streaming service is Best Foot Forward, a family series starring a 12-year-old amputee protagonist.

High-profile upcoming releases on Apple TV+ in August include limited series Five Days at Memorial, comedy Bad Sisters from Sharon Horgan, and the final season of SEE. Apple’s first 3D animated feature film Luck arrives August 5. For All Mankind, Loot, Black Bird and Physical also air their season finales this month.

