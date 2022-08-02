Apple Arcade removes first batch of originals, ‘Leaving Soon’ tab now gone

A couple of weeks after adding a new “Leaving Soon” tab to Apple Arcade, some of the original launch games have now been removed from the subscription service. In addition, this tab that showed the games leaving Arcade is also gone from the App Store.

Apple Arcade launched in 2019. Three years after the release of the service, some of the contracts with developers are expiring and Apple decided not to renew them, as spotted by MacRumors.

These are the 15 titles that just left Apple Arcade:

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Cardpocalypse

Dead End Job

Don’t Bug Me!

Dread Nautical

EarthNight

Explottens Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Projection: First Light

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Towaga: Among Shadows

Various Daylife

In an updated support document, Apple explains what happens when a game leaves Apple Arcade.

“Games might sometimes leave Apple Arcade. If you download a game before it leaves Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks after. If you try to launch an Arcade game that is no longer playable, you receive a No Longer Available message,” the support document states. “After a game leaves Arcade, the game developer might choose to make their game available on the App Store. These games might vary from the Arcade version. If the developer makes their game available on the App Store and allows you to load your saved progress, you can pick up where you left off in the Arcade version.”

This means if you had downloaded any of the games above, you can still play them for at least two more weeks.

The streaming service costs $4.99/month, and it’s available with whenever Apple One bundle subscription you choose. You can learn more about all the games available here.

Apple Arcade has some popular, classic iOS games, as well as some big titles such as Fantasian, from the Final Fantasy creator.

Are you still playing the games available? Which is your favorite title? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

