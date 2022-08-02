Cardhop 2.1 adds improved Fantastical integration, QR Code Sharing widget, more

Cardhop is one of the best ways to manage and interact with your cards. The app, created by Flexibits, has now received a big update with some long-awaited requests, and even more integration with its brother-app Fantastical.

Cardhop 2.1 wants to improve the integration with Fantastical by enabling the app to create events and tasks in the calendar app that link back to specific Cardhop actions.

For example, you can tell Cardhop to make a task in Fantastical to call a specific contact, placing a link to the Cardhop Call action in the task’s notes. Or perhaps you might schedule a time to FaceTime another of your contacts. Cardhop will pass this off to Fantastical to make the event and place it in your calendar, again linking back to the FaceTime action for this contact.

Another interesting feature with Cardhop 2.1 is the new business card QR code widget, which places the QR code from one of your business cards on your iPhone’s Home Screen or Today view, making it easier to share with others.

Last but not least, with Celebrations, Cardhop has renamed its “Birthdays” feature so users can configure a reminder for anniversaries just like they can with birthdays. With that, the app will notify you on the day and perform an action in Cardhop to send your best wishes.

Update 2.1 also introduces new actions for starting chats and calls in Microsoft Teams. Users can now paste a social media URL into Cardhop and have it extract and display the username rather than the URL, as well as a bunch of fixes and tweaks.

Flexibits even says it has improved the overall experience for those running the iOS 16 beta version as well when using Cardhop.

Cardhop 2.1 and Fantastical are both free downloads from the App Store. To get all the features, Flexibits offers a free 14-day trial for the Premium subscription. After that, the great software duo runs $4.99/month or $39.99/year ($3.33/month). There is also a Family Sharing plan from $7.99/month or $64.99/year.

How do you like this update? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: