How to watch new movie Luck on Apple TV+

New family animated movie Luck debuts today on Apple TV+. This is Apple’s first 3D animated feature film, made in partnership with Skydance Animation, as Apple looks to compete against Pixar for the prestige of top-tier animated movies. Here’s how to watch Luck.

What is Luck about?

The movie Luck revolves around the character of Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) who is the unluckiest person on Earth. She soon discovers a lucky penny that changes her fortunes. It turns out the penny was given to her by a talking black cat named Bob (played by Simon Pegg). Sam follows Bob into a secret world; the Land of Luck.

It turns out that teams of magical creatures carefully manage the balance of good and bad luck. However, comical chaos ensues upon Sam’s arrival and they must work to restore the balance of everyone’s fortunes.

Luck features a large ensemble cast including voice performances from Simon Pegg, Eva Noblezada, Jane Fonda, John Ratzenberger, Whoopi Goldberg and more. The stars play a menagerie characters ranging from flying pigs to leprechauns to a strikingly-pink dragon.

How to watch Luck

Luck is available exclusively on Apple TV+. Sign up here using your Apple ID, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is available in all Apple One bundle tiers.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, like iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac. In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

Inside the Apple TV app, navigate to the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab and tap on Luck to start watching.

An Apple TV+ subscription unlocks free streaming of all Apple original content: see everything Apple TV+ has to offer here. Other upcoming premieres in August include Hurricane Katrina docudrama Five Days at Memorial, new Peanuts special Lucy’s School, and the final season of SEE.

