Apple will use LG’s OLEDoS display tech to reduce bulk of mixed reality headset

The Apple mixed reality headset is expected to be unveiled next year. As we still have at least a few more months until we can take a look at Apple’s next big product, a report indicates that it will use LG’s OLEDoS display technology.

According to The Elec, both Samsung Display and LG Display are developing OLED on silicon (OLEDoS), and LED on silicon (LEDoS) technologies.

The first will be used by Apple on its upcoming mixed reality headset and will be provided by LG. In 2018, the publication explained the benefits of this technology:

The OLED-based microdisplay is recognized as a promising candidate for AR because of its advantages such as fast response time and thin and light manufacturing capability. (…) OLED-based microdisplays are also fabricated on silicon wafers instead of glass substrates and polyimide (PI) substrates. It is called OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) (…). In recent reports, a prototype of 3000ppi has been reported, although it takes a considerable time to commercialize it. In order to produce high-resolution OLEDoS, a precise pixel-forming technology of several micrometers for OLED deposition is required. In the development of the R & D stage, yield and process consistency issues should be considered when applied to mass production.

While Apple will use LG’s technology for the rumored MR headset, it’s important to take a look at what Samsung Display is developing. According to The Elec, the company is aiming to supply its OLEDoS technology to its parent company in 2024 with a resolution of 3,000 pixels per inch and 10,000 nit brightness.

Yesterday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about Apple’s mixed reality headset expectations, when it will be unveiled, and the price point the market thinks the Cupertino company will follow.

To better understand OLEDoS technology that is set to be available on the Apple mixed reality headset, watch the video below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: