Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 4 $149 off clearance, Anker iPhone accessories from $9, more

We’re back with another round of the best deals, and to kick off the week, a notable clearance sale has gone live on iPad Air 4 at $149 off. That’s alongside official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases at $36 and the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 4 hits Amazon all-time low with $149 off clearance sale

Amazon is now clearing out stock of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4, with the lowest prices to date available from the retailer. Now starting at $450 in two colorways for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, while delivering the best we’ve seen courtesy of Amazon at $29 under our previous mention.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall to $36

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case for $36 in both Midnight and Golden Brown colorways. Normally fetching $59 in either case, today’s offer amounts to a pair of all-time lows from the usual $59 going rates. Those nearly 40% price cuts are marking only the second time the prices have dropped this low on the respective styles and deliver a rare chance to save.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection.

Anker starts the week with latest iPhone accessory sale

Anker is starting off the week today with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront across a wide range of smartphone accessories for iPhones and Android devices. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $14. Down from $20, this is a new all-time low at 28% off the usual going rate and $1 under our previous mention.

With new iPhones slated to ship next month that won’t include a wall adapter in the box, grabbing one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers is an ideal solution to be ready. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then shop the rest of the Anker deals from $9.

