When will Apple announce the iPhone 14 event? Here’s what the data suggests

It’s early August, and that can only mean one thing: iPhone 14 event date predictions! Guessing when Apple will announce the new iPhone isn’t all that challenging — pandemics and global supply constraints withstanding. Based on a decade of dates and current conditions, here is our best guess and how we decided.

iPhone event announcement days

Based on over a decade of iPhone event date announcement coverage on 9to5Mac, we know a few things. For example, Apple has announced iPhone event dates on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the last 10 years.

Monday has been the event announcement day one time.

Tuesday has been the event announcement day four times.

Thursday has been the event announcement day five times.

While Thursday has been used the most, Tuesday has been used most recently. However, we need to consider more data before making a prediction.

In-person event or virtual?

That’s because the last two iPhone events have been held virtually due to COVID. Most recently, Apple has held an in-person event for the press with WWDC. If you believe Apple will hold the iPhone 14 event in person as well, the data supports a Thursday announcement over a Tuesday announcement.

Here’s what 10 years of data says about remote and in-person event date announcements:

Days between events being announced and occurring range from 7 to 13.

Tuesdays have been used with 7 or 8 days’ notice and half have been virtual.

Thursdays have been used with 11 to 13 days’ notice, including 5 of the last 6 in-person events.

In-person events have had more notice given to press than remote events, partly due to the time required for making travel accommodations. For our in-person event prediction, we’ll pick a Thursday that’s just under two weeks away from the event date.

Actual event days

Apple has been very predictable when it comes to which day of the week it will hold an iPhone event. This is what 10 years of iPhone events tell us:

iPhone events occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Tuesday was used for six events while Wednesday was used for four events.

Four of the last five events took place on Tuesday.

We also know that all iPhone events have been held in the first half of the month, and 9 out of 10 events were held in September. If we stick to a Tuesday or Wednesday in the first half of September, we’re left with four possible dates:

Tuesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 7

Tuesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 14

Based on Tuesday being used more often, September 6 not being an iPhone date over the last decade, and the first Tuesday of the month being one day after labor day, we can safely select Tuesday, September 13, for the iPhone 14 event.

A clever prediction would be that Apple would announce the iPhone 14 on September 14, but the model number has only matched the calendar date once. That occurred in 2016 when Apple announced the iPhone 7 on September 7.

So where does that leave us? Strictly as a prediction and not reporting, we can guess that the iPhone 14 event will be announced on September 1 and held on September 13. This is based on an assumption that an in-person event will be announced on a Thursday with more than one week’s notice.

One thing the data also tells us, however, is that no two iPhone events have been announced and held with the same day and date with the same number of days between – ever. Luckily enough, there has never been an iPhone event announced on the 1st and held on the 13th with 12 days between the two dates. One takeaway could be that there just aren’t enough patterns to make an accurate prediction. Another could be that creating a new set of data points is most likely.

As for the actual iPhone 14 event date announcement, 9to5Mac will have the real information as soon as it goes public. Have your own announcement and event date predictions? Share in the comments.

Thanks to the awesome Basic Apple Guy for the Monday morning inspiration!

