How to watch Five Days at Memorial, a new Apple TV+ series about Hurricane Katrina

Apple today released the first three episodes of its new drama, Five Days at Memorial. The eight-part limited series focuses on the impact of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation on a specific hospital, the Memorial Medical Center. The show stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine and more. Five Days at Memorial is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Five Days at Memorial is based on a non-fiction book of the same name. The series is directed and produced by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.

The ‘five days’ of terror and catastrophe referred to in the title are portrayed in the first five episodes of the series, with a harrowing day-by-day account combining dramatisation and visual effects with archive footage.

The remaining three episodes of the series shift focus to the investigation into the questionable decision-making at the hospital. In total, 45 people died at the hospital. But there is some evidence that human error meant more people died than was necessary and that unlawful euthanasia had taken place to some extent.

Vera Farmiga plays Dr. Anna Pou, the main focal point of the alleged crimes. Other notable cast members include Cherry Jones as Susan Mulderick,

How to watch

The show is available exclusively on Apple TV+. If you’ve never used the streaming service before, here’s what you need to know. Sign up here using your Apple ID, with a seven-day free trial for new users. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and is available in all Apple One bundle tiers.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, like iPhone, Apple TV 4K, iPad and Mac. In addition, the TV app is also available on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes and more. You can also watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

Inside the Apple TV app, navigate to the ‘Originals’ tv+ tab and tap on Five Days at Memorial to start watching.

Five Days at Memorial is a one-season limited series show. The first three episodes are available today, August 12, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly, every Friday.

Five Days at Memorial Episode 1: August 12, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 2: August 12, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 3: August 12, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 4: August 19, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 5: August 26, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 6: September 2, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 7: September 9, 2022

Five Days at Memorial Episode 8: September 16, 2022

Five Days at Memorial joins Apple’s expanding lineup of premium drama and comedy series. Other notable releases coming soon include a new Snoopy special also available today, dark comedy Bad Sisters starring Sharon Horgan premiering next week, and the final season of sci-fi series SEE debuts the week after.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: