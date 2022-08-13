VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience

VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.

Handmade with premium genuine leather

VogDUO blends traditions with technology by using Genuine Italian Leather to create upscale tech accessories. The leather will look better with time and can fit into just about any design aesthetic. Over time, the leather develops its own distinctive patina during use.

3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

On top of charging, people are looking for a product that integrates more functions and is portable. VogDUO’s new 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is an elegant and elevated way to charge all of your devices on your nightstand, desk, or when you’re on the go.

The 3-in-1 feature charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Its portability is better than ever with its foldable and retractable designs. The multiangle and height adjustable design makes it an ideal multipurpose charger. While on the charger, your iPhone can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation and rotated 360 degrees. Also, the texture of the leather makes your style looks even better in detail.

Compatible models with the VogDUO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Compatible iPhone models include the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, SE (3rd gen), 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. Additionally, it works with Apple Watch SE and Series 2 through 7, as well as AirPods Pro and the 2nd and 3rd generations.

100W GaN Wall charger can charge four devices at once

The limited edition 100W GaN Charger is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. This minimalist device allows you to charge from a desktop without sacrificing power efficiency. Additionally, with three USB-C ports and one USB-A, it can efficiently handle charging up to four devices at one time.

Compared to Apple’s 96W charger, the VogDUO is notably smaller and produces more power with more outputs. With up to 100W of output, there is enough to power your computer – for example, a 14-inch MacBook Pro at top speed using a MagSafe 3 cable.

Pricing and availability

VogDuo offers free shipping on orders over $50. The 100W GaN Charger is on sale for $89.99, and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is $149.99. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.

