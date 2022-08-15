Canva Whiteboards takes on iPadOS 16 Freeform feature before its release

Today Canva is releasing Whiteboards, a new way for people to collaborate together. Whether you’re workshopping projects or brainstorming, Canva Whiteboards plans to make it easy to collaborate with your team whether you’re on the Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

Canva Whiteboards works similarly to what Apple has in mind with Freeform, an iPadOS 16/macOS 13 Ventura feature that is set to be available later this year. Apple calls Freeform’s canvas the perfect tool for “diagramming new projects, aggregating important assets, or just brainstorming on a board limited only by your imagination,” thanks to real‑time collaboration.

You can kick off your workshop with a Canva Presentation and expand your page to a whiteboard with the click of a button. With Canva Whiteboards, you can easily navigate the new infinite space with zoom, pan, and scroll features. Add and react to ideas with stickers, voting graphics, shapes, and lines, as well as Canva’s library of 100 million images, videos, audiotracks, and more.

With a new timer feature, it’s easy to manage workshops. If you’re working with a team, the timer automatically syncs, keeping everyone on track. There are also special alerts that let you know when you’ve started, have 10 seconds left, and when the time is up.

Users can select different presentation templates from a Whiteboard or select from hundreds of bespoke Whiteboard templates to start with.

Choose templates for flow charts, mindmaps, wireframes, kanban boards, seating charts, org designs, flow charts, and a whole lot more. Canva Whiteboards are perfect for mapping out your next big idea.

With this release, Canva is also unveiling new features to make charting and diagramming even easier. People can use sticky notes, more advanced shapes, and connect lines to illustrate complex flows. Whether you’re wireframing designs for a new product, creating an organization chart, or mapping out a new process, Whiteboards has you covered.

Last but not least, with Canva Whiteboards’ real-time collaboration, users can instantly identify the team thanks to colorful cursors. Apart from brief comments, it’s also possible to react with emojis or reply with stickers. Whiteboards can be shared with a team as a link or downloaded to capture the highlights following a brainstorm.

Canva Whiteboards is now available within the Canva app and website. It’s free and available across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

