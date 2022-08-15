Crunchyroll dropping support for old Apple TV models

Crunchyroll announced its app will no longer support all Apple TV models. A month from now, anime fans will have to opt for different options to watch their favorite shows. Here’s what you need to know about this change.

Beginning on September 15, 2022, the Crunchyroll app will no longer be supported for devices not running the latest version of tvOS – which is currently in version 15.6. With that in mind, here are the models that will stop working next month:

Apple TV (1st generation) [Model – A1218]

Apple TV (2nd generation) [Model – A1378]

Apple TV (3rd generation) Model – A1427 or A1469]

Those who own an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, they’ll still be able to take advantage of the Crunchyroll app and shows available. The streaming service also warns users that they can still stream Crunchyroll from an iPhone or iPad directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TVs.

Apart from that, users can still watch Crunchyroll on the iPhone, iPad, or compatible browser.

Recently, the streaming service has been bringing lots of new features to its users. For example, it supports ProMotion on the latest iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro models. For those who don’t know, ProMotion is a technology that makes the display refresh up to 120 times per second.

In addition, Crunchyroll recently announced its cutting price in some regions. Here are the highlights:

In the United Kingdom, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 7.99 to 5.99 GBP;

In India, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 99 Indian Rupees;

In Brazil, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real;

In the United Arab Emirates, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 19 United Arab Emirates Dirham

How do you feel about Crunchyroll stopping to support the firsts Apple TV models? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

