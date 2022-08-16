‘For All Mankind’ Season One set to be available on Blu-ray next month

Another Apple Original is set to be available on Blu-ray. Award-winning TV show For All Mankind will see a physical release next month as the company expands its titles available for people to physically own them.

British label Dazzler Media, in association with Apple TV+, will be the one bringing the first season of For All Mankind to Blu-ray. Launched in 2019 as one of the main TV shows available with Apple TV+, the first season will be available in a two-disc set, scheduled to arrive on the market September 26.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi serve as executive producers.

While season one will be available on Blu-ray, this Apple Original just finished its third season as it’s heading to a fourth one in the near future.

Apart from For All Mankind, another Apple Original saw a physical release. Last year, Defending Jacob was the first Apple TV+ show to see a Blu-ray edition of it.

Defending Jacob debuted on Apple’s streaming service in April 2020, more than a couple of years ago. Released a month into the worldwide lockdown, Defending Jacob is believed to have been a hit for Apple TV+ with audience demand rivaling the original set of launch shows.

The crime drama series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell. Andy Barber (Evans) must defend his son (Martell) in a murder trial and goes to great lengths to prove his innocence to the court. The story is based on a book of the same name. Apple signed the show’s screenwriter, Mark Bomback, for an exclusive TV development deal following Defending Jacob’s success.

The TV show will cost £22.99 and it’s only available for pre-order in the UK as of now. Are you planning to add For All Mankind to your Blu-ray collection? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

