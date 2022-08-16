Latest Spotify deals offer three-month free trial, or three months for $9.99

Spotify deals and discounts are one of the key ways the company keeps its numbers up, and the latest of these offers a premium account for three months – either as a free trial, or at a heavily discounted price of just $9.99 …

Which deal you can get depends on whether or not you’ve had Spotify Premium in the past.

If you’re a first-time subscriber, you’re eligible for three months of free Spotify Premium. That means unlimited skips, the ability to play any song you want, and no ads between songs. If you have already experienced the magic of Spotify Premium but canceled your account for some reason, you may be eligible for three months for just $9.99 (or your market equivalent). That means less than $4 a month for three months—just our little way of saying “welcome back!”

The small print of that “may be eligible” part is straightforward:

You previously had an Individual Premium plan.

You canceled it before July 15.

The company says the deals are available in 135 countries and territories, and it’s intended to help that summer feeling last a little longer.

In need of a pick-me-up to get you through autumn and the cooler days ahead? It’s easy to keep the summer beat going with your favorite beach or poolside tunes—especially when they’re unlimited, on-demand, and ad-free—and when they cost even less. Spotify Premium gives subscribers the best audio streaming experience—ad-free music listening and on-demand audio anytime, anywhere—all at an unprecedented value. On Spotify, listeners get access to more than 80 million tracks and more than 4 million podcast titles, so whether you’re out for a run and listening to your favorite hype-up playlist or binging your favorite astrology podcast on the drive home from the shore, Spotify has you covered with an experience built just for you. We can’t really keep summer from ending, but we can make it feel a little more tolerable.

As always with free trials and introductory discounts, you should be aware that the subscription will auto-renew at the full rate at the end of the three-month period. Personally I put an alert in my calendar to remind me to cancel free trials, a few days before they end.

You can find the offer at Spotify.com/Premium (check later in the day if it’s not showing up yet).

Earlier this month, the company fixed one of the most annoying things about the user interface: albums and playlists setting themselves to Shuffle when you want to play them in order.

Spotify is clarifying things further with a new change rolling out today, which adds individual shuffle and play buttons to all playlists and albums. This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.

