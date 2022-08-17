Apple releases trailer for its next original movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron

Benjamin Mayo

- Aug. 17th 2022 8:20 am PT

Apple today released the trailer for its next original movie for Apple TV+ entitled The Greatest Beer Run Ever. The film premieres on September 30 and stars Zac Efron as Chickie. Chickie embarks on a journey to the frontlines of Vietnam, to bring beer to the soldiers serving his country.

The plot is incredibly based on a true story, where John ‘Chickie’ Donohue in 1967 really did set out on a quest to give his friends moral support — and some American beer. A well-meaning outlandish favor leads to a transformational shift in perspective on the controversial war.

The screenplay is written by Peter Farrelly, based on the best-selling memoir The Greatest Beer Run Ever published by Donohue.

Watch the trailer here:

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will likely be one of Apple’s flagship films for the fall season. The movie will premiere at the TIFF film festival, before its public release on Apple TV+ on September 30.

