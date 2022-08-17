Momax enhances MagSafe iPhone chargers with futuristic transparent designs [Save 10%]

Transparent design in technology has always had a futuristic feel, and now Momax is bringing the aesthetic to MagSafe compatible iPhone charging accessories. Momax has paired transparent style with quality and affordability with its battery packs, charging pucks, and car phone mounts. This lets you see both the wireless charging coils as well as the magnetic ring behind a glass cover inside each charger. Read on for our hands-on impressions with these transparent MagSafe chargers and find out how to save 10% at checkout.

MFi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with Stand

First up is the Made for iPhone Q.MAG POWER 5 (IP105MFI). This is Momax’s MFi-certified magnetic wireless external battery pack with a stand. (Made for iPhone certification means Momax is using Apple’s official Lightning port, just like the iPhone.)

The small power bank has a premium feel in the hand – the glass cover that reveals the internals give it the look of a framed iPhone teardown, and the aluminum trim adds to the quality. It features five LED charging indicators along the bottom next to a power toggle that feels like it’s straight from an iPhone.

Between the power button and LED lights sits a Lightning port for recharging the power bank, which lets you charge the power bank with the same cable that you use to charge your iPhone. You can even turn the power brick on while charging it with Lightning to deliver a charge to the iPhone.

Finally, the power bank features a foldable cover along that back that serves as an iPhone stand. You can use your iPhone vertically while charging from the power bank, or you can choose between two horizontal stand positions that also work when charging the power bank.

This all adds up to a more functional power bank and wireless charging battery than Apple’s own offering, and that’s before you consider the 5000mAh capacity battery inside.

This is a great fit for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users (and soon iPhone 14 users) because of the charging port. The wireless charging function also works to power up AirPods charging cases, and MagSafe support helps with alignment and positioning.

USB-C Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with Stand

Next from Momax is the Q.MAG POWER 5 with USB-C (IP108). This is a very similar wireless power bank and stand with a few differences from the MFi version; both power banks look and feel very much alike. The difference is in how the power banks recharge and what function that provides.

This power bank snaps on the back of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 through MagSafe for a secure fit and efficient wireless charging. Both power banks also include safety features that prevent overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting through FOB protection.

While the Lightning version sticks to wired input for power delivery, the USB-C variant features both wired input and output, which means you can use this power bank as a wireless battery pack or a wired battery pack for even faster power delivery. iPhone wireless charging is capped at 7.5W, and using the built-in USB-C port and a compatible cable increases iPhone charging to 20W for a faster charge.This lets iPhone 8 or later reach 50% power in 30 minutes.

Both power banks include the glass cover to reveal the wireless charger internals, an aluminum trim for durability, and a built-in foldable stand attached to the back. The USB-C power bank stand features a different folding design that’s even easier to use in portrait or landscape orientation.

The USB-C version is a great fit for iPhone users who already use USB-C accessories (Momax includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable in the box) or need the fastest charging options in a pinch. Both power banks feature 5000mAh batteries, but this version is capable of delivering power faster as an option. Just consider the tradeoff in convenience of charging the power bank with the same cable as your iPhone (at least until next year when the iPhone 15 is expected to switch to USB-C).

Magnetic Wireless Charger and Car Charger

Finally, Momax has two more transparent MagSafe chargers for iPhone 12 and up.

For wireless charging when you’re not on-the-go, Momax has delivered a cool and high quality MagSafe USB-C charging cable called Q.MAG 2 (UD21). The four-foot long braided cable feels nice and durable, and the MagSafe side is slim and light.

It pairs an aluminum exterior with a glass cover that shows the internal charging coils and magnets for a simple and modern look. This is a great accessory for wirelessly charging your iPhone, even while you’re using it, and it doubles as a standard Qi charger for other wireless charging accessories including AirPods.

Lastly, we have the Q.MAG MOUNT 3 (CM20) from Momax. This is a universal Qi-enabled wireless charging car kit with a futuristic look and super thin profile. Inside the box, you’ll find the MagSafe compatible charging plate, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a flexible mounting adapter that attaches to your car vent.

The magnetic wireless charging plate uses the same aluminum finish and glass cover that reveals the charging coils and magnets. A power delivery port along the bottom lets you connect any USB-C cable to the wireless charger (including a USB-C to USB-A cable if your car doesn’t have USB-C). Momax even includes a power toggle on the charging plate, so you can optionally use the MagSafe accessory as a phone mount without always charging.

The mounting accessory is also quite versatile, featuring adjustable clips for maximum compatibility with air vents in cars. An adjustable pivot also lets you angle and rotate the MagSafe phone mount in any orientation – this delivers way more functionality than basic MagSafe iPhone mounts without any charging compatibility, and there’s no need to supply your own MagSafe charging puck since it’s built-in to the phone mount.

Save on transparent MagSafe chargers

As a special thanks to 9to5Mac readers, Momax is offering 10% off its transparent lineup of MagSafe iPhone wireless chargers. Simply use promo code 9TO510OFF at checkout to redeem your discount:

Whether you’re rewarding yourself or buying a special gift for someone into technology, don’t miss out on Momax’s unique and futuristic transparent MagSafe chargers!

