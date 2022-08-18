iOS 16 release date: Here’s when to expect the official launch

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 18th 2022 12:45 pm PT

iOS 16 release date
The next major update for iPhone is iOS 16 and it comes with a ton of new features and changes like Lock Screen customization, valuable updates to Messages, Mail, and Photos, the ability to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, and much more. Now that we’re nearing the end of beta testing, here’s when to expect the official iOS 16 release date.

Apple launched the iOS 16 developer beta after the WWDC keynote in June and released the first public beta on July 11.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the official public release as soon as one day after the fall iPhone event but it normally comes about a week afterward.

iOS 16 includes big iPhone upgrades and changes for with a customizable Lock Screen, new notifications, undo and editing for Messages, Shared iCloud Photo Library, and much more.

iOS 16 release date: When does iOS 16 come out?

  1. iOS 16 developer betanow available
  2. iOS 16 public betanow available
  3. iOS 16 official launch – expected September 8-16

If you’re not a developer and you don’t want to wait until September to try out iOS 16, anyone can install the public beta for free. Follow along here for a step-by-step guide.

iOS 16 release date 1

iOS 16 official launch

Apple has historically launched the new iOS release about a week after its September event in previous years. However, it shook things up in 2020 by officially launching iOS 14 just one day after its Time Flies event. But for iOS 15, Apple returned to the week later approach.

Past iOS release dates:

  • iOS 15: September 20, 2021 (after September 14 event)
  • iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (after September 15 event)
  • iOS 13: September 19, 2019 (after September 10 event)
  • iOS 12: September 17, 2018 (after September 12 event)
  • iOS 11: September 19, 2017 (after September 12 event)

Per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the latest expectation is Apple holding its iPhone 14 event on September 7.

That would mean the earliest iOS 16 release on September 8 or a more likely scenario a week after the iPhone 14 event in the September 11-16 timeframe.

