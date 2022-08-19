Reddit announces new Developer Platform with resources for third-party extensions

Filipe Espósito

- Aug. 19th 2022 3:19 pm PT

Reddit announces new Developer Platform with resources for third-party extensions
0

Reddit on Friday announced its new Developer Platform in which the social network will provide resources for the developer community that creates extensions and apps that run specifically on Reddit. This platform, which will be available soon, comes as a way to encourage more people to contribute to the social network.

In a blog post, Reddit acknowledges that there are several developers interested in creating their own tools to make Reddit better. For example, u/tweet_poster is a tool that detects Twitter links and comments with tweet content, while u/RemindMeBot sends a direct message to remind you about a particular event.

According to Reddit, the new Developer Platform will empower developers whose contributions will support “millions of users and over 100,000 active communities” on the social network.

Currently, developers working on tools for Reddit rely on limited resources and virtually no support. With the Reddit Developer Platform, third-party developers will find improved support and more flexibility to build Reddit extensions. “We are excited to work with our community to build apps that improve the Reddit experience and ensure those extensions are discoverable and trustworthy,” says the company.

Last month, Reddit also announced a major update to its comments section, which now has built-in integration with GIPHY. More recently, the social network also unveiled new blockchain-backed avatars and updates to Reddit’s search system.

As for the new Developer Platform, Reddit says that interested developers can now sign up for a waiting list to join the beta program. You can learn more about it on the Reddit website.

Read more about Reddit here on 9to5Mac.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Reddit

Reddit

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.