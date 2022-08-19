TikTok Shopping Ads make it easier for advertisers to sell things to you

TikTok shopping is about to get easier, as the short-form video app offers advertisers no fewer than three different types of Shopping Ads …

Video Shopping Ads

Catalog Listing Ads

Live Shopping Ads

The new options have been announced following a global research study that found that almost half of TikTok users are interested in buying products through the app.

TechCrunch reports:

Video Shopping Ads allow advertisers to highlight one or more products in their in-feed video ads in a way that amplifies product discovery and purchase intent. TikTok says video Shopping Ads provide dynamic experiences based on the shopper’s intent to purchase, with smart targeting and optimized ad delivery. Video Shopping Ads essentially put brands’ shoppable videos in front of users who are more likely to buy them. The ads will also automatically create a landing page to better determine a user’s intent to purchase. Catalog Listing Ads allow advertisers to scale their product catalogs across the app and expand advertising reach beyond the For You Page. With Catalog Listing Ads, advertisers can promote their products across shoppable surfaces like “Recommended Products” or “Related Products” on TikTok, where users with relevant interests and higher purchase intent can discover and buy them. LIVE Shopping Ads enable advertisers to direct users from the For You page to their LIVE Shopping event, so that they can join in and learn about their products. LIVE Shopping Ads boost traffic to a brand’s event and are designed to get their products in front of shoppers who are more likely to buy them

In addition to the TikTok Shopping Ads, the app is also expanding its Branded Mission initiative. Depending on your point of view, this is either a way for creators to connect to brands to get paid for their videos, or a way to flood your feed with free advertorials for the brands.

Advertisers can crowdsource content from creators and turn top-performing videos into ads. Advertisers can launch branded campaigns and encourage creators to take part in them. Brands can develop a brief and release it to the creator community encouraging them to participate in Branded Missions. Creators can then decide in which Branded Missions they want to participate. All creators who are at least 18 years old and have at least 1,000 followers are eligible to participate in a Branded Mission. TikTok says eligible creators whose videos are selected by brands will “benefit from a cash payment and boosted traffic.”

Photo: Rubaitul Azad/Unsplash

