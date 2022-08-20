WhatsApp for iOS plans to bring Stories-like feature to the chat list

WhatsApp for iOS is always working on a handful of new features. Over this year, the app introduced Reactions, the ability to migrate the chat history from iOS to Android – and vice-versa –, and many more other features. But now, Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger app is planning to add a bit of a controversial feature: the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp’s chat list.

Status has been around for a few years now. This Stories-like feature lets WhatsApp users post photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours directly within the app. While it’s not as popular as Instagram Stories, this function could be useful in markets where people use the app to sell services or products.

According to WABetaInfo, beta version 22.18.0.70 is bringing the ability to view Status updates within the chat list. “When your contacts post a new Status update, it is now always visible right within the chat list now.”

As of now, it seems only a small portion of beta testers were able to try this feature. With the Status feature on the chat list, not only it’s a big push for this function, but it could also be a way for WhatsApp to insert ads while users watch Status photos/videos – just as it happens with Instagram Stories.

Fortunately, WABetainfo says users will still be able to choose whether or not they want to see Status posts directly in the chat list so, as of now, users will have a choice.

Years ago, when Facebook couldn’t buy Snapchat, it decided to add the Stories feature to all of its platforms. While not all of them saw success with this function, the company was able to take Snapchat’s popularity on a global scale.

Now, Facebook is planning to do the same with TikTok, but struggling with its plans – as you can learn more about it here.

How do you like this feature being tested by WhatsApp? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

