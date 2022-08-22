iPad mini 6 back in stock at $440, Mac Studio $200 off, Anker gear, more in today’s best deals

Kicking off another new work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by iPad mini 6 stock finally returning with discounts from $440. You’ll also be able to score all-time lows on Mac Studio at $200 off, as well as the very first discounts on Anker’s new GaNPrime chargers from $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 6 finally back in stock at $440

After largely being out of stock for most of the last month, Amazon is finally refreshing listings for Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now you can score the compact iPadOS machine at $440 for the Wi-Fi 64GB model in all four colors, which is down from the usual $499 price tag. These $59 in savings deliver one of the best prices of the summer, especially considering it has been hard to find these in stock period. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and now sitting at $599 via the retailer from its usual $649 price tag.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but it still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

Apple’s Mac Studio powers your pro workstation at $200 off

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest desktop Mac Studio with 512GB 32-Core GPU for $1,999. Normally fetching $2,199, today’s offer marks the first chance to save on one of the higher-end configurations. The $200 in savings marks a new all-time low on this model and brings it down to the MSRP of the baseline model, which is also on sale right now too. Courtesy of Expercom, you can score the 24-Core model for $1,849, down from $1,999 to match its all-time low.

In either case, you’re scoring Apple’s most recent desktop macOS experience, as well as its most capable. The new M1 Max chip is the star of the show and makes full use of the refreshed form-factor for powering professional workflows. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, 10Gb Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s GaNPrime chargers see first discounts from $52

Anker is now kicking off the work week by launching a new sale today and marking down its just-released GaNPrime offerings for the very first time. Courtesy of Amazon and its official online storefront, you can save on an assortment of all-new chargers, though the brand’s most capable offering is our headliner this time around. Clocking in at $120, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is now on sale for the first time. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s 20% discount marking a new all-time low.

Having just hit the scene earlier in the month, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info and then shop other Anker GaNPrime chargers from $52.

