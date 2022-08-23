This website lets you build the custom iPhone of your dreams

If you aren’t satisfied with the design changes purportedly coming with the iPhone 14 this year, there’s a new website that will let you take matters into your own hands. Creative developer Neal Agarwal has crafted a new website that lets you build the iPhone of your dreams, whether it’s adding new ports, changing the colors, or adding wild new accessories.

When you visit Agarwal’s new site for the first time, you’ll start with what’s essentially a blank canvas. It’s basically a barebones iPhone 13 Pro; there’s no notch, no ports, no buttons, and no camera. You can then go to town and start adding all of those aspects to the design or take things in a completely different direction.

Among the things you can add to your custom iPhone:

Pro camera

Dual camera

Volume button/mute switch

Lightning port

Notch

Apple logo

Android logo

Home button

Power button

Antenna

Headphone jack

Front camera

Single camera

Click wheel

Pro feet

Pro stand

HDMI

Digital crown

…and much more

The beauty of this iPhone design tool is that you can mix and match between all of those different things. Want an iPhone with a click wheel and headphone jack similar to an iPod? Or a Pro Display XDR-style design? You can do precisely that.

One of my favorite parts of the site, however, is the ability to customize the color of your dream iPhone. Not only can you change the color of the iPhone yourself, but you can also choose specific accent colors for buttons, the Apple logo, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

You can check out Agarwal’s website right here. Be sure to share your creations with us on Twitter!

I made a site that lets you design the next iPhone, enjoy :)https://t.co/DZ3cYOLW2O pic.twitter.com/J91I2tMVdc — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) August 23, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: