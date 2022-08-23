Satechi launches USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD Enclosure with plug and play Mac, iPad, PC support

Michael Potuck

Aug. 23rd 2022

Satechi USB-C tool-free SSD enclosure
Satechi is out with its latest Mac and iPad accessory today. The USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD Enclosure offers a durable and slick design that works with PCIe NVMe or SATA storage at speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Here’s how Satechi describes the new tool-free SSD enclosure:

“With a rugged and modern profile for peak heat dissipation and USB-C compatibility, Satechi’s new SSD Enclosure is the ideal companion for transferring data from the workplace to home on PCs, Macs, or Linux devices.”

Satechi USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD enclosure specs

  • Compatible with SATA and NVMe SSDs in 2242/2260/2280 sizes (M.2 NVMe/SATA PCIe M key and PCIe B&M key)
  • Supports speeds up to 10 Gbps for NVMe with USB 3.1 Gen 2
    • Up to 6 Gbps with USB 3.1 Gen 1 for SATA
    • Also works with USB-C 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3/4 ports
  • Plug and play with Mac, iPad, PC, and Linux
  • SSD sold separately
  • Price: $49.99

Tool-free SSD enclosures offer the convenience to swap or replace storage quickly and easily and they’re also really compact. With Satechi’s new enclosure plus a new NVME or SATA SSD (ranging between $40-$100 for 250GB to 1TB) you can a have flexible, portable, and fast external drive for $150 or less.

The USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free SSD Enclosure is available now for $49.99 direct from Satechi. Check out more details in the video below:

