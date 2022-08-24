Facebook privacy lawsuit on behalf of US users sees Meta offer $37.5M settlement

Ben Lovejoy

- Aug. 24th 2022 4:55 am PT

Facebook privacy | Logo on binoculars
3

A Facebook privacy lawsuit looks likely to be settled after parent company Meta offered a total of $37.5M to settle claims by US users.

The lawsuit relates to Facebook tracking user locations even after they had switched off Location Services …

Where location data was not available, the app used IP addresses in order to obtain a general location for the purpose of serving ads for local businesses. The lawsuit alleged that this violated California law, as well as breaching the company’s own privacy policy – the latter meaning that any US Facebook user would have a claim against the company.

CNN reports on the provisional settlement.

A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, and requires a judge’s approval […]

The users said that while they did not want to share their locations with Facebook, the company nevertheless inferred where they were from their IP (internet protocol) addresses, and used that information to send them targeted advertising.

Monday’s settlement covers people in the United States who used Facebook after Jan. 30, 2015.

As usual with class action lawsuits, don’t expect to receive anything more than a token amount if you are among eligible users. The law firm usually takes 27-30% of the sum, with the rest divided between millions of people.

The type of inferred data used by Facebook could now be illegal in Europe, thanks to a precedent set by a court ruling.

The court essentially set a precedent that inferred data is still personal data. This means that if a company can work out things about you, then that information is protected every bit as much as personal data you provided directly.

This impacts ad-tracking because companies make these kind of inferences all the time, and devise personalized ad targeting based on them.

Apple has also been in a long-running privacy battle with Facebook, the social network claiming that the introduction of App Tracking Transparency harmed both its own revenue and the ability of small businesses to purchase effective ads. However, it was this month revealed that Apple first tried to strike a deal for a cut of Facebook’s ad revenue.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018
Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. Follow along with all our coverage related to privacy, security, and more in our guide.

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3