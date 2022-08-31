Poll: What’s your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?

We’re only a week away from the iPhone 14 announcement, and the rumors are more intense than ever. From the beginning, we’ve been hearing that Apple wants to replace the current notch at the top of the screen with something else. With all this in mind, we want to know what your favorite solution for the potential notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro?

With iPhone X, Apple had to come up with a solution to put the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors on the front of the phone since it no longer had huge bezels. This is how the company “invented” the notch, which is a cutout at the top of the screen where all these sensors, plus a microphone and speaker, are placed.

The notch has certainly become the identity of a new era of the iPhone after years of devices with a Home button. However, behind the scenes, Apple has been considering ways to reduce or ditch the notch. Last year, the company relocated the top speaker of the iPhone 13 to make the notch smaller, but it’s still there.

A notch replacement for iPhone 14 Pro

Moving to the iPhone 14 rumors, early reports suggested that this year’s Pro models would have a hole-punch front-facing camera, which has become quite popular among Android smartphones. However, Face ID has multiple sensors, and hiding them under the screen would be a difficult task. That’s how rumors have begun to point to a pill-shaped cutout.

Then, renders and leaked parts showed that the notch replacement would actually be a rather different solution: instead of a single pill-shaped cutout, iPhone 14 Pro would have a combination of that cutout for the Face ID sensors plus the hole-punch camera. That was the case until this morning, when a new rumor changed everything.

This new report claims that Apple will make the two separate cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro’s screen look like a single cutout. The information was later corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and 9to5Mac’s independent sources. Through a software trick, the entire area of the cutout will look like “one wide pill shaped cutout.”

More than that, Apple plans to move the privacy icons that indicate when the camera and microphone are on to the cutout area as if they were actual LEDs. The new cutout would also allow the company to change the layout of some system apps to take more advantage of that area.

It’s worth noting that the rumors are pretty clear about only iPhone 14 Pro models getting the new screen design. Regular iPhone 14 models are expected to keep the same notch as the iPhone 13.

What are your thoughts on this?

We’ll find out the answer to all this in less than a week. Until then, what’s your favorite solution for the notch replacement on the iPhone? Tell us in the poll and comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: