Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t

Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When it comes to the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, they’ll share the same screen size, but that’s about it. Read on as we detail three features that iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that iPhone 14 Plus won’t.

New display technologies

It has been a while since Apple has introduced a new iPhone with the “Plus” branding, but that’s about to change. This year, Apple is rumored to discontinue the mini size of the iPhone, so there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, Apple is likely to announce the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

You may have noticed that iPhone 14 Plus will have the same screen size as iPhone 13 Pro Max (and possibly iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is expected to keep the same screen size as the current generation). However, the similarities between these two models end there.

While iPhone 14 Plus will use the same display technology as iPhone 13 with a 60Hz OLED panel, the display capabilities of iPhone 14 Pro Max will go beyond that.

Based on multiple evidence and rumors, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a new display design without the notch at the top of the screen. Apple will replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout that houses the Face ID sensors and the new front-facing camera.

More than that, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a ProMotion display with refresh rates ranging from 120Hz to 1Hz. As a result, the more expensive iPhone model will have an always-on display for the first time, so that it will show some visual elements on the screen even when it’s “off,” just like the Apple Watch.

A16 chip

Every year, Apple introduces new iPhone models with a new, faster chip. This time, however, some iPhone models may not have a brand new chip. As corroborated by 9to5Mac earlier this year, the mid-range iPhone 14 models will be powered by the A15 Bionic, while only the 14 Pro models will have the new A16 chip.

A15 is the chip present in the iPhone 13 lineup. And while rumors point to iPhone 14 having an enhanced version of the A15 Bionic chip with more RAM and perhaps a better GPU, it’s still the same CPU as last year’s iPhone. Consumers who want the best performance on the market will have to pay more for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the A16 chip.

Of course, we’ll have to wait to get our hands on both models to get a better idea of the performance difference between iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max in real-life scenarios.

Significant camera upgrades

A recent report suggested that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will have minor hardware changes when it comes to the cameras. However, the major upgrades are expected to be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For instance, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new 48MP wide lens (versus the current 12MP lens) that will enable new video capabilities, such as 8K video for the first time on an iPhone. Rumors also suggest that the ultra-wide lens on the 14 Pro models will have a larger sensor to capture more light, which should result in better photos and videos in low-light scenarios.

Not to mention that features like ProRAW photos and ProRes videos are exclusive to the Pro models. So if you’re a big fan of photography, you should probably go for the iPhone 14 Pro Max instead of the iPhone 14 Plus.

Wrap up

So as you can see, although Apple will give less demanding consumers the option of buying a larger screen phone with iPhone 14 Plus, those who want the best hardware will probably end up buying a 14 Pro model. But what about you? Which one will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s “Far out” event begins at 10AM PT, and 9to5Mac will have full coverage of all the announcements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: