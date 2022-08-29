Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to have new ultra-wide sensor with larger pixels

Apple will finally unveil the next generation iPhone next week on September 7. And according to rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new display and also improved cameras. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now reported that this year’s high-end iPhone models will feature a new ultra-wide lens with larger pixels.

Kuo reported on Twitter that both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be equipped with a new ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor, which should also result in larger pixels. Having a sensor with larger pixels enables the capture of images with more light and less noise without post-processing tricks, which is great for low-light situations.

Currently, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 1.0µm (micrometer) pixels. The analyst predicts that the ultra-wide lens on this year’s Pro models will have 1.4µm pixels. However, the new components are up to 70% more expensive than the current ones.

Also according to Kuo, Sony, Minebea, VCM, Largan, and LG Innotek will be responsible for providing the components for the new iPhone 14 Pro’s ultra-wide camera.

More camera upgrades coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Previous reports have revealed that the ultra-wide lens is not the only one to be upgraded with iPhone 14 Pro. The new models are expected to have a new 48-megapixel wide lens capable of shooting video in 8K resolution. The front camera, meanwhile, will have a larger f/1.9 aperture sensor with autofocus, which will also result in better images in low-light scenarios.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the entry-level models of the iPhone 14 lineup. In addition to keeping the same design as the iPhone 13, the more affordable iPhone 14 will feature similar cameras to its predecessor and a slightly improved A15 Bionic chip with more RAM and better GPU.

The biggest upgrade to the entry-level iPhone this year will be the addition of a new 6.7-inch model that will replace the iPhone mini.

As for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, both devices will have more significant upgrades with larger batteries and a new display that supports the always-on feature, as well as a pill-shaped front-facing camera instead of the traditional notch. Analysts believe that the iPhone 14 Pro lineup will get more expensive than the current models.

Apple will hold its next special event on Wednesday, September 7. As usual, 9to5Mac will have full coverage during and after the event.

