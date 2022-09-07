Apple kills SIM card with eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US

During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced its killing the SIM tray for eSIM-only iPhone 14 models. It’s been rumored for a while that Apple would eventually do that, and now this becomes a reality – at least in the United States.

During the keynote, Apple explained the benefits of eSIM, such as more privacy – since there’s no physical SIM to be removed – alongside the possibility to add several numbers digitally.

At the beginning of the year, GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune said, “An eSIM-only iPhone was always a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’. Here’s what she said:

We don’t believe that Apple will take the ‘big bang’ approach – getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs – but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model – retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel. To that end, we believe telecom companies will be given the choice of whether to stock and sell a new eSIM-only iPhone variation alongside more cellular business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM support models.

While Apple is taking this “big bang” approach in the US, all other regions will still offer the SIM tray, although the Cupertino company will keep pushing users to use eSIM technology.

A few months ago, a report by the Wall Street Journal showed that eSIM technology has become popular in Europe and Asia, where consumers tend to switch between prepaid plans to get the best data package available, and why this technology will only get more adopters.

Even in the US where people typically stick with one carrier, the three major providers are also preparing for this cardless future. WSJ reminded us that with last year’s iPhone 13, Apple stopped including physical SIM cards in the box, while some Android manufacturers even stopped supporting physical SIMs at all.

“It’s a natural evolution,” said Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices and accessories at AT&T. “It’s going to make the experience better down the road.”

The new iPhone 14 will be available to pre-order this Friday, with an official release on September 16.

