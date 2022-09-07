Lock in the best iPhone trade-in price while you wait for your new iPhone 14

Now that the iPhone 14 lineup has been announced, old iPhone models are about to see a drop in value. Historically, that’s been ~12% in the first month following the launch of new iPhones and ~20% depreciation three months after launch. That means now is the perfect time to lock in the trade-in value of your old phone before upgrading to iPhone 14. Decluttr — 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old devices. It will also come with Decluttr’s Tech Price Promise to guarantee you get the first price quoted or request your device back for free.

28-day price lock

Decluttr makes it easy to lock in your iPhone trade-in value with a generous 28-day guarantee. That means you can keep using your current iPhone and send your device in after you get your new iPhone 14 without having to take a depreciation hit.

Higher trade-in values – in cash

Decluttr pays ~33% more than carrier buyback programs, and it pays in cash instead of installment credits. That lets you put your money toward whatever device or plan you want instead of being locked in to carrier offers. In most cases, Decluttr pays almost immediately, the day after your device arrives to them.

Apple also offers trade-ins, but ahead of the iPhone 14, the company has already lowered the value you can get with old iPhones, while Decluttr offers a notably higher value. And Apple only gives Apple Store credit versus the cash you’re getting with Decluttr.

Not only can you get the most out of your old iPhone, but you’ll also be preventing them from heading to the landfill as the majority of devices sent to Decluttr are repaired, refurbished, and sold to new customers. Any device that the company can’t sell gets recycled responsibly for you.

Get your free instant valuation

Decluttr has paid out over $400 million to 6+ million happy customers. They have an excellent rating from over 24,000 reviews on Trustpilot and Elite status on Reseller Ratings. Plus, they’ve been BBB accredited for eight years.

To get started, just tell Decluttr what you’re selling and you’ll get a free instant valuation. Then ship your items – no cost to you, and you can get paid the day after your items arrive by direct deposit or PayPal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: