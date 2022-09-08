Apple TV+ to release new documentary film on Selena Gomez: ‘My Mind and Me’

Apple TV+ today officially announced that it will stream a new documentary about popular singer and actress Selena Gomez, entitled My Mind and Me. A firm release date for the film was not announced.

The Apple Original Film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ will be directed by Alec Keshishian, following Gomez’s mental health journey, after years in the limelight.

Gomez began as a child star on the Disney Channel, built up a successful pop music career as an artist, and currently performs in the hit Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, from which she earned an Emmy nomination this awards season.

The new documentary hails from Lighthouse and Interscope Films, marking Apple’s second partnership with the producers following the release of the Billie Eilish documentary ‘The World Is A Little Blurry’ in February 2021.

It will join Apple TV+’s growing catalog of original films. Other upcoming Apple original movies include The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron, Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence and holiday musical Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

