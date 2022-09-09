Deals: Apple’s official MagSafe charger hits $30, Apple Watch Sport Bands from $25, more

It’s iPhone 14 pre-order day, and we’re notably tracking quite a few first-party accessory discounts to kick things off. Leading with the official MagSafe Charger at $30, there’s also Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet dropping down to the same $30 price tag. And for those eagerly awaiting Apple Watch Series 8 models to arrive, official Sport Bands start from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MagSafe Charger drops to $30 for iPhone 14 pre-order day

It’s iPhone 14 pre-order day, and for those upgrading to Apple’s all-new handsets, Verizon is marking down one of the must-have first-party accessories. Right now you can score the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $30. Also available for the same price at Woot. Down from the usual $39 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $9 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best price in months.

Whether you have a shiny new iPhone 14 series handset arriving next Friday or just want to finally try out the tech with an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s MagSafe Charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device.

Outfit your iPhone 14 with Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet

Alongside the official MagSafe charger, Woot is now also offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $30. Originally fetching $59, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings while delivering one of the best prices to date at $10 under our previous July mention.

While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for iPhone 13 and 12 series owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands are Series 8-ready from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in several colorways. Headlining is the Midnight style at $37, which is matched at Best Buy and drops down from its usual $49 going rate. Delivering a new all-time low, this is one of the first discounts we’ve seen on this specific colorway and arrives as that best price status with 25% in savings in tow. There are also other offerings detailed below starting at $25.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, the Nike+ editions which are also on sale double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here.

