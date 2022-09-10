GRID celebrates its second anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames

I’ve been writing about GRID’s products on 9to5Mac for some time now. If you’re not familiar with the company, GRID sells frames with disassembled electronic products, which includes multiple Apple devices. To celebrate its second anniversary, GRID has now prepared some special deals for its customers.

Special offers on GRID frames

During the GRID anniversary celebration, the store is offering the GRID 4S (which is the frame with a disassembled iPhone 4S) for just $99, down from the regular price of $139. Customers can also choose a package with three pieces for $299 instead of $537. For those who like classic game consoles, there’s even a Nintendo Game Boy Pocket for $129.

However, if you are interested in other frames, there are other products in the store that are being sold with offers of up to 40% during the company’s anniversary.

My first GRID product was the GRID 4S, and it has become one of the best pieces of decoration in my house. I also shared a look back at the evolution of iPhone hardware based on GRID frames with details about the iPhone 2G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7, not to mention the GRID iPad mini.

As someone who really likes technology (and Apple, of course), I was looking for some related decorations for my home – and then I met GRID 4S, which is literally a piece with a disassembled iPhone 4s that you can put anywhere you want. GRID is a company that has been selling framed electronic products for some time, and they all seem pretty cool. For Apple fans, they have pieces with the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, and the second-generation iPod touch.

Win a framed MacBook Air

The offers are valid until tomorrow, September 11, 2021. For more information, check out the official GRID website. Anyone who buys a GRID product during the company’s anniversary will have a chance to win an exclusive framed first-generation MacBook Air, as well as a GRID T-shirt.

As a bonus, take a look at this special frame that GRID created especially for 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: