Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations

Remote workstations/virtual desktop interfaces are becoming common in enterprise organizations that want maximum flexibility for employees while ensuring they have access to the most powerful computers available. Remote workstations with fast internet also create a secure working environment for remote employees who handle sensitive data. This week, let’s examine why companies deploy remote access on macOS and some available options.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Remote desktop for mobile power

If you’re the type of person who needs the power of a maxed-out Mac Studio, but you want to live a mobile lifestyle, then you might be the type of person who would benefit from a high-performance remote access connection. You could travel with an M2 MacBook Air and use a tool like Parsec or HP Anyware to access a high-performance computer wherever you are. For example, you could be editing from a fiber optic connection in a hotel an ocean away from the data center where your high-powered Mac resides. There’s no need to travel with expensive hardware in this situation. It’s excellent for Final Cut, Adobe Premier, Logic editing, etc.

Parsec, who recently went GA, of its high-performance remote access for macOS, also has a lot to say here.

“Our mission at Parsec is to help creatives access their workstation from anywhere, regardless of operating system or device—and enabling macOS support is a giant step in that direction,” said Benjy Boxer, co-founder of Parsec. “Since we launched the early iteration of this release last year, our macOS users have been able to work on their projects from their macOS-based machines with great success. We will continue to build on our capabilities to ensure our low-latency technology stays ahead of the latest computing demands.” “With Parsec, it feels like you’re right there working on the Mac machine,” said Liam Sorensen, Systems Administrator, Halfbrick. “We host our Mac build machines in the cloud so we can build and test our games from anywhere in the world. I was pleasantly surprised when I realized that Parsec supports macOS hosting. We’re a global company—now our teams can access their Mac build machines from anywhere in the world with near zero latency and blistering fast quality.”

Parsec notes that major companies like Vice, Halfbrick, and Blizzard are already customers of their Mac hosting services.

Creating secure remote access on macOS experiences for remote employees

Another major player in this ecosystem is MacStadium, which companies like Dropbox, Shopify, Delta, CapitalOne, and many others use. They’ve long been the standard for hosting a fleet of Macs remotely. Additionally, MacStadium is perfect for individual, corporate, or educational use cases when looking to create a secure experience for remote employees.

MacStadium’s Cloud Access connector enables high-performance PC-over-IP client connections to remote Macs. Built on HP Anyware/Teradici’s PCoIP technology, it enables a secure and fast environment to almost any endpoint. With MacStadium’s remote access tools, data never leaves MacStadium’s secure data centers; only encrypted pixels are sent to the user’s endpoint display. The PCoIP protocol uses AES 256 encryption to send encrypted pixels to a user’s display, so end users have a great experience. It’s a perfect solution for employees working on sensitive materials, deploying solutions for contractors, and countless other use cases where security is top of mind.

Summary on high-performance remote access on macOS

When you’re considering new ways to deploy macOS in your business to increase security and functionality, a high-performance remote access solution might be worth considering. Remote workstations are growing in popularity, but functionality still varies depending on your real-world needs. So make sure to weigh your options and choose one that’s right for your business – and the productivity of your employees.

