Brazil has the most expensive AirPods Pro 2 in the world

Turkey overtook Brazil and now has the most expensive iPhone 14 models in the world. Unfortunately, the Southern American country still holds the crown of the worst place to buy the new AirPods Pro 2 models, as it can get more than twice the price of the cheapest region it’s available.

Information shared by Nukeni with 9to5Mac shows the prices Apple charges on its website for AirPods Pro 2 in each region. The publication explains that all taxes are included within AirPods Pro 2 final price. In addition, there are different price tags in the US and Canada, as explained below:

The countries I added taxes to are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, so I show two prices, one for the product purchased in the location with the lowest tax rate, and one for the product purchased in the location with the highest tax rate. The exchange rates used for currency conversion are updated daily, so the prices shown here change daily.

Here are the five cheapest places to buy the new AirPods Pro 2:

Hong Kong : $235.56

: $235.56 Taiwan: $242.67

$242.67 Malaysia: $244.33

$244.33 Thailand: $247.58

$247.58 United States: $249.00

On the other hand, here are the five regions you should avoid when buying the new wireless earbuds:

Brazil: $504.87

$504.87 India: $337.70

$337.70 Hungary: $316.35

$316.35 Denmark: $310.52

$310.52 Poland: $310.01

As always, it’s impressive how much more expensive is to buy a new product in Brazil compared to other countries. Comparing Brazil and India, there is a $160 difference. While Turkey has the most expensive iPhone 14 models, AirPods Pro 2 in the country costs $296.13, around $80 more expensive than in Hong Kong.

These new wireless earbuds feature an all-new H2 chip for audio improvements, Bluetooth 5.3 support, improved ANC and Transparency Mode features, a touch sensor for volume, better battery life, and a new case that offers built-in speakers, a U1 chip for Precision Find, and more.

This product is already being in pre-sale in several regions across the globe and in some of them, AirPods Pro 2 will be available starting on September 23.

You can check the full price list shared by Nukeni here.

