Apple Watch running metrics: How to use the new Workout features in watchOS 9

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 12th 2022 12:41 pm PT

Apple Watch running metrics
0 Comments

A wide range of valuable new running features comes with watchOS 9. From heart rate zones and stride length, ground contact time to vertical oscillation, and new features like ghost racing your personal best and creating custom workouts, here’s a hands-on look at the new Apple Watch running metrics in watchOS 9.

Whether you’re already an avid runner, just getting started, or want to make deliberate progress, watchOS 9 offers the most robust Apple Watch running metrics to date.

Becoming more efficient with your form or more intentional with heart rate zones, getting extra motivation with a ghost racing feature, or staying on track with a new pacer and alerts are all possible with watchOS 9.

Related: Apple Watch cycling metrics: Hands-on with the new features in watchOS 9

Apple Watch running metrics: What’s new in watchOS 9

Here are the 9 new main Apple Watch running metrics and features:

  1. Heart Rate Zones
  2. Stride Length
  3. Ground Contact Time
  4. Vertical Oscillation
  5. Average Power
  6. Race against best or last run
  7. Pacer with on-screen metrics and alerts
  8. Create custom run workouts with “work” and “recovery” segments
  9. Multisport workout type that automatically switches between running, biking, and swimming for triathletes

Here’s a look at the new Apple Watch running metrics in action:

Heart Rate Zones

After starting a running workout in watchOS 9, the first screen by default will show time elapsed, current heart rate, rolling mile, average pace, and distance.

You can swipe from bottom to top or use the Digital Crown to navigate to the new running metric screens. The second one is Heart Rate Zones.

Apple Watch running metrics heart rate zones

Apple Watch automatically creates your 5 heart rate zones based on the Heart Rate Reserve method. And max and resting values are updated automatically on the first day of each month.

But you can enter heart rate zones manually by heading to Settings > Workout > Heart Rate Zones on your Apple Watch or on iPhone in the Apple Watch app > Workout > Heart Rate Zones.

Apple Watch running metrics heart rate zones 2

There are three more screens you can swipe/scroll through vertically: Split, Elevation, and Exercise Rings.

After your run, you can see a more detailed breakdown of the estimated time you spent in each heart rate zone on the iPhone Fitness app. Choose the workout from the Summary tab and tap See More Details next to Heart Rate.

Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, Vertical Oscillation, and Average Power

The first time you do a run with your Apple Watch on watchOS 9, Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, Vertical Oscillation, and Average Power will be measured but may not show up on the main Workout app screen during the run.

After tapping the recorded run in the Summary tab in the iPhone Fitness app, tap Show More next to Workout Details.

Apple Watch running metrics view on iPhone

At the very bottom, you can also choose to reorder the metrics.

Apple Watch running metrics: Race against last or best run, Pacer, Custom Workouts

From the Workout app on Apple Watch, if you tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of a run Workout, you’ll get more options. These will include suggestions like racing your last or best run.

You can also choose to sort the different types of Run Workouts by Suggested, Goal Based, Custom, or Route.

Apple Watch running metrics custom workouts

And if you don’t want to use the available Workouts based on goals, routes, or pace, you can create a fully custom one:

What are you most excited about with all the new Apple Watch running metrics in watchOS 9? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Read more on Apple’s latest software:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
watchOS 9

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12