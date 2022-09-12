What time will Apple release iOS 16 to the public?

Apple revealed iOS 16 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. At its iPhone 14 event, Apple shared its new software will be released today, September 12. The latest iPhone software comes with customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more. Let’s look at answering “when does iOS 16 come out?”

Background

The yearly major iOS releases come out after Apple’s September iPhone event. This year, Apple is launching iOS 16 to the public on September 12.

Past iOS release dates:

When does iOS 16 come out?

iOS 15 arrived at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

iOS 14 arrived at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET Interestingly, this was an outlier as Apple launched the public release just one day after its iPhone 12 event

iOS 13 arrived at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

iOS 12 arrived at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

iOS 11 arrived at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

Like last year, Apple is launching its new software the week after the iPhone event. Across the last five years, there was only one time the iOS update was not released at 10 am PT.

There’s no guarantee, but it seems likely Apple will launch iOS 16 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET today, September 12.

Redesigned Home app in iOS 16

Don’t want to wait for iOS 16?

If you don’t want to hang on until September 12, Apple’s free public beta is mostly stable at this point. Check out our guide on installing it.

iPadOS 16 release date?

This year, Apple has already confirmed that iPadOS 16 will not be launching at the same time as the new software for iPhone.

With Stage Manager and other new features, Apple says it is “an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

