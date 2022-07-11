Top iOS 16 features: 13 changes that will level up your iPhone and iPad experience [Videos]

iOS 16 continues testing with the public beta now available alongside the developer beta. This year Apple is bringing a range of new features and changes from Lock Screen customization, valuable updates to Messages, Mail, and Photos, the ability to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, and much more. Let’s look at the top iOS 16 features and how to use them.

iOS 16 sees major changes for iPhone like a customizable Lock Screen, fresh wallpapers, the ability to unsend in Messages and Mail, batch editing and a duplicate tool in Photos, wireless iPhone use as a Mac webcam, and haptic feedback on the default keyboard.

iPad gains most of those with iPadOS 16 along with the headlining new multitasking UI called Stage Manager.

If you want to check out everything for yourself, we’ve got a full guide on how to get going with the free public beta:

Top iOS 16 features

We’ve tested out the new features in iOS 16 and shared detailed hands-on coverage for how to use them and how they work. Here’s a look at the top iOS 16 features:

Lock Screen customization is likely the most eye-catching feature coming with iOS 16. It allows users to place widgets right on the Lock Screen, offers improved wallpapers, text/color customization, and more.

iOS 16 Lock Screen: Hands-on customizing iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos

Along with the Lock Screen customization, fresh wallpapers are available with iOS 16 including new dynamic ones similar to what we’ve seen on Apple Watch.

iOS 16 brings new dynamic wallpaper ‘collections’ – Here’s a closer look

The Home app and HomeKit experience gets a very welcome overhaul with iOS 16. There’s a whole new UI that’s more seamless and intuitive to use.

iOS 16 Home app: Hands-on with the overhauled HomeKit experience [Video]

It’s now possible to unsend Messages with iOS 16, however, there are some limits to how the feature works.

Unsend iMessages: Hands-on with the new iOS 16 iPhone feature

Along with the unsend option, you can edit iMessages after you’ve sent them.

Edit iMessages: Here’s how the new iOS 16 iPhone feature works

Stage Manager is Apple’s newest UI for multitasking on iPad (and Mac too). However, it will be limited to M1 iPads.

Stage Manager on iPad: Hands-on with the new multitasking UI in iPadOS 16 [Video]

A brand-new “extreme security” mode is coming with iOS 16 called Lockdown Mode:

iPhone Lockdown Mode coming in iOS 16 to protect against targeted cyber attacks, here’s how it works

Mail gets a handy upgrade with a Send Later option.

Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16

Continuity Camera brings a seamless and wireless way to use your iPhone as your Mac webcam.

iPhone as Mac webcam: How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura [Video]

Similar to unsending iMessages but with a shorter timeframe, you can now unsend email in Apple’s Mail app.

Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

Now Apple’s default iOS keyboard has haptic feedback!

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

Save time when editing photos on iPhone with a batch tool for applying changes.

Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16

Another handy Photos app update is a built-in duplicate finder.

Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool

For a deeper look at the 100+ changes in iOS 16, check out our full video walkthrough. Thanks for checking out our guide on the top iOS 16 features!

