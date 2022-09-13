Apple website glitch sets iPhone 14 price at $777,777/mo

Inflation is hitting us all, apparently. The front page for the iPhone section of Apple’s website is currently experiencing a little glitch where the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are being advertised at the low, low, price of $777,777 per month — before trade-in. Update: The bug has now been fixed. Original story below.

In fact, the glitch means all iPhone models are listed at that insane margin, even the iPhone SE ..

Of course, this is just a funny website issue (I believe the prices are computed per region, so there’s probably a logic error somewhere on the CDNs). Clicking through to the pre-order page for the iPhone reports the correct pricing.

If you don’t see the $777,777 price on Apple’s website when clicking through here, it may be that the issue is only affecting certain CDN servers. And of course, Apple will surely fix the bug quickly.

Remember, Apple did not actually change the US starting prices of the iPhone 14 lineup at all. iPhone 14 starts at $799 for 128 GB, the same as the iPhone 13. iPhone 14 Plus brings the 6.7-inch screen size to its lowest starting price ever, at $899. And the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are priced at $999 and $1099, the same as their iPhone 13 Pro counterparts were a year ago.

A strong dollar is not good news for international buyers though, as prices in local currencies are higher than ever due to the currency conversion.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max go on sale this Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus can be ordered now, but first deliveries don’t arrive until October 7 — as Apple suppliers had some reported production delays manufacturing the screens for that model.

