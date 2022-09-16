Apple Store iPhone 14 photos shared by company as first customers arrive

Apple Store iPhone 14 lines seen earlier were reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, as customers waited to collect the latest phone or Apple Watch. Apple has now shared some official photos of customers getting their hands on the new devices.

The company has so far shown Apple Store photos from Singapore and China, and typically adds photos from stores in other time zones as they open …

Apple optimistically says that people can shop for the new devices at their local Apple Store.

On Friday, September 16, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and the all-new Apple Watch SE land at Apple stores around the world. Apple team members celebrate the arrival of the latest innovative products and are ready to support customers with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance […] Customers can explore and shop for all of the devices at their local Apple Store locations, as well as on apple.com, on the Apple Store app, and at all Apple authorized retailers. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a great carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

The reality appears to be rather different, with a sampling of stores in different countries showing no in-store pickup availability for any of the iPhone 14 Pro configurations I tried. Some stock will be reserved for walk-ins, but while I’ll be taking a shot at this, I’m not optimistic.

The base model iPhone 14 has availability, though the consensus view of reviewers is that you shouldn’t buy one.

The company provided a quick summary of the new products currently available (for loose definitions of the term).

With a powerful new dual-camera system for a giant leap in low-light performance, new front TrueDepth camera, and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 14 offers more than ever before. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — as well as the Always-On display, and the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone. All models have impressive all-day battery life and groundbreaking safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming. The redesigned Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience at our most affordable price.

Apple doesn’t mention the iPhone 14 Plus or Apple Watch Ultra, as these will not be available until a later date.

You can see a gallery of photos below; click/tap to enlarge.

