Apple warns iPhone 14 users may experience issues activating iMessage and FaceTime out of the box

Apple today released a support document officially detailing potential issues for customers setting up their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro today.

Due to activation issues in iOS 16.0, iMessage and FaceTime may not work properly out of the box. iPhone 14 issues include being unable to receive iMessage or FaceTime calls, green bubbles showing instead of blue bubbles when contacting another iMessage user, and recipients may see your messages coming from the account …

In short, iOS 16.0 has new device set up bugs related to device activation with iMessage and FaceTime. Obviously, this is imperfect timing with so many customers buying iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models today with iOS 16.0 preinstalled.

Luckily, Apple has already addressed these problems with the release of iOS 16.0.1, which was pushed out yesterday.

Apple says that iMessage and FaceTime related issues should be resolved after updating to the latest iOS version. As part of new device setup, your new iPhone may prompt you to upgrade before you even reach the home screen. If not, after getting your iPhone 14, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and update to the latest available version.

If you are still having iMessage and FaceTime issues after updating to iOS 16.0.1, you may need to fiddle with the iMessage settings slightly. Apple says to first check Settings -> Cellar and ensure your phone line is enabled.

Then, open Settings -> Messages -> Send & Receive. Tap the phone number that you want to use for iMessage. Open Settings -> FaceTime and tap the phone number you want to use with FaceTime.

Following those steps will should reset the activation process for these services and your iPhone 14 should then work normally.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: