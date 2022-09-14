Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models

iOS 16 was released to all users on Monday. However, as reported this week, iPhone 14 models are shipping with a version of iOS 16.0 that predates the official build (20A362). Now the company has made iOS 16.0.1 available exclusively for the new iPhones as the update comes with even more bug fixes for the 14 and 14 Pro models.

Previously, iPhone 14 owners would get the same iOS 16.0 build released to the public earlier this week available as an update once they set up the device for the first time. But now, the new models will prompt users to skip straight to iOS 16.0.1 (build number 20A371).

What changes with iOS 16.0.1?

According to the iOS 16.0.1 release notes, the update fixes bugs that could affect the activation and migration of the new iPhones. It also fixes issues related to enterprise apps and with the Photos app. You can read the full release notes below:

This update is recommended for all users and provides important bug fixes for your iPhone including the following: – Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

– Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate

It’s worth noting that iOS can detect and prompt users to install any system updates during the first setup. As a result, users will be able to install iOS 16.0.1 to avoid any major issues before even setting up the new phone. The first orders for the iPhone 14 are scheduled to arrive on Friday, September 16.

Apple also released the first beta of iOS 16.1 for iPhone on Wednesday. This update, which is currently available to developers, comes with a bunch of new features. You can read more about what’s new in iOS 16.1 here on 9to5Mac.

