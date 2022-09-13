iPhone 14 models reportedly shipping with earlier version of iOS 16

Apple on Monday released iOS 16 to all users after months of beta testing. The build released to the public this week is the same build made available to developers a week ago as the Release Candidate (RC). However, according to a new report, iPhone 14 models are shipping with an earlier version of iOS 16.

As noted by AppleSWUpdates on Twitter, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with an iOS 16 build that predates the official build released on Monday. Of course, once users set up the new iPhone for the first time, the system will prompt users to install the latest iOS 16 build (20A362).

According to the release notes written specifically for iPhone 14 models, the official version of iOS 16 fixes a bug that may cause some photos to appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation. AppleSWUpdates has revealed that cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will also have a software update available on day one.

This is not the first time that Apple has shipped a new device with a different build than the one that was released to the public. This is because the company needs to get everything ready weeks before the official launch, since the new devices must have the new operating system installed before they leave the factory.

As analyzed by 9to5Mac, most components of the final iOS 16.0 release were compiled between August 6 and August 9. The firmware for the iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, was compiled a few days later on August 18.

The first orders for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are scheduled to arrive on Friday, September 16. Once you get your hands on one of the new devices, all you need to do is go to the Software Update menu to install the latest version of iOS or watchOS.

Read also

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: