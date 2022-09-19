How Apple could expand iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to Apple Pay, notifications, more

If there’s been one consensus on the iPhone 14 Pro’s new Dynamic Island, it’s that it doesn’t yet do much. The feature is clearly in its early days, and support throughout iOS 16 is a mixed bag. A new round of concepts from friend of the site Parker Ortolani imagines ways Apple could take Dynamic Island to the next level.

How Apple could improve the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island works with system activities and apps like Music, Apple Maps, Find My, and more. It also works with third-party media apps that use the Now Playing API, such as Spotify and Overcast.

Parker’s new concepts imagine how Apple could extend the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island like Apple Pay, notifications, Siri, and more.

One of my favorite ways Apple could expand the Dynamic Island is with Apple Pay. Currently, completing an Apple Pay purchase on a website or in an app brings up the traditional Apple Pay sheet at the bottom of your display.

When you double-click the side button to complete the purchase, you see two Face ID animations: the new Dynamic Island animation at the top and the classic Apple Pay animation at the bottom.

This is a confusing combination of animations. For Face ID to work, you need to look at the top of the iPhone’s display where the TrueDepth sensor is located; having two different Face ID animations happening at the same time is distracting and can be confusing about where you need to look to complete the purchase.

I also really like how Parker imagined Apple could integrate system notifications into the Dynamic Island. Currently, notifications slide down from the top of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display as usual, but it looks much more modern to see them expand directly from the Dynamic Island.

Parker has a number of other concepts showing how the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island could work with Siri, Handoff, in-store Apple Pay, screenshots, and more. These do an excellent job of showing the true potential of the new dynamic screen on the iPhone 14 Pro. We’ve embedded some of them below, but check out his Twitter thread for more.

What do you think of the current state of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro? Are there other ways you hope to see Apple embrace it? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: