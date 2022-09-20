Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $84, Eve and Philips Hue HomeKit gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack which has dropped to the best price in months at $84 for new iPhone 14 owners. Those investing in a Siri smart home can also score the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Thread at a low of $32 to go alongside these ongoing Philips Hue accessory deals from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MagSafe Battery Pack falls to $84 for new iPhone 14 owners

After Apple’s new iPhone 14 started arriving on doorsteps last Friday, Amazon is now discounting one of the must-have first-party accessories for Apple’s latest handset. Dropping down to $84, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is now sitting at one of the best prices of the summer at $9 off. Arriving just in time to pair with your new iPhone 14, this price cut is the best we’ve seen in quite a bit and beating our previous mention by $6.

Designed to pair with all of Apple most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live earlier this summer allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Eve’s energy-monitoring smart plug pairs with HomeKit and Siri

Amazon currently offers the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $32. Marking only the second notable price cut to date since being refreshed last year, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings from the usual $40 going rate. This is matching the all-time low set just once before, as well.

Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear

Amazon is launching a new extra 15% off Philips Hue smart home lighting sale today across an assortment of smart bulbs and stand-alone lamps. A particular highlight among all the offers makes this a rare chance to save on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Filament bulbs. These start from $34 and come in a variety of form factors, from your typical A19 socket to globe designs perfect for hanging lamps and more. You’d regularly pay $40 or more, but today’s offers deliver the lowest prices since back at the start of the year and rare chances to save all-around.

The whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrives with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit, thanks to the Hue hub.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: