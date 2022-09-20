Second tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 beta now available for developers

A week after releasing iOS 16.1 beta 1, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 2 and watchOS 9.1 beta 2 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.

Today’s build for tvOS 16.1 beta 2 is 20K5046d and 20S5049d for watchOS 9.1 beta 2. While iOS 16.1 brings support for Live Activities API and other features delayed to the iPhone, the company didn’t state what’s changing with tvOS and watchOS.

With tvOS 16, for example, Apple focused on the following features:

Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility: tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. We feature this story here at 9to5Mac. Apple said that “many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller, starting with tvOS 16.

tvOS 16 will finally support Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. We feature this story here at 9to5Mac. Apple said that “many additional Bluetooth and USB game controllers are supported by the Game Controller, starting with tvOS 16. HDR10+ support: The latest generation of high dynamic range technology will be supported in the Apple TV app on tvOS 16.

The latest generation of high dynamic range technology will be supported in the Apple TV app on tvOS 16. Video-forward featuring on the Apple TV+ tab: Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help users discover their next favorite Apple Original.

Rich video previews at the top of the Apple TV+ tab help users discover their next favorite Apple Original. Apple Fitness+: With tvOS 16, at key moments in the workout, Intensity Metrics are called out and will appear on the screen for motivation. The intensities are Easy, Moderate, Hard, and All Out.

watchOS 9, on the other hand, focuses on new Watch Faces, new Workout app, Afib history, redesigned Compass app, and more.

9to5Mac will update the story once we learn more about these updates.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16.1 beta 2 or the other releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: