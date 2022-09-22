Deals: M1 MacBook Air hits $850 low, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles $200 off, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live with an all-time low discount on M1 MacBook Air to $850. Speaking of clearing out previous-generation releases, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles have also fallen to new all-time lows from $379 to join a rare price cut on Eve’s new HomeKit Outdoor Cam. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air with $149 discount to all-time low at $850

Amazon is now beginning to clear out Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air with an all-time low price. Right now, you can score the entry-level 256GB configuration for its lowest price to date at $850. While you’d normally pay $999, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings and beats our previous mention by $49. This is the lowest we’ve seen in over two months and marks only the second time this year we’ve seen a return to the all-time low.

This may not be the new M2 model that hit the scene in the past few months, but the value offered by the original M1 MacBook Air is still unmatched, especially at today’s all-time low price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6, as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now offering deeper discounts than ever before on Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models. Now that Apple has released the new Series 8 wearable with the all-new Ultra series officially debuting tomorrow, you can save up to $200 across an assortment of the previous-generation fitness tracker. A highlight has to be the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel model at $499. This cashes in on the full savings amount, marks a new all-time low from the usual $699 price tag, and is $50 under our previous mention. On top of 45mm model savings, there are also some more affordable cellular offerings starting at $379.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

Have Eve’s new Outdoor Cam protect your space with HomeKit Secure Video

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $212. Normally fetching $250, this is only the second discount to date at 15% off. It matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before, as well.

Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio and also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: