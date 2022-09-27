Apple can now replace internal battery of iPad mini 6 rather than the entire device

Owners of Apple products such as iPhones and iPads can take their devices to an Apple Store or authorized service provider (AASP) to request a battery replacement. When it comes to some iPad models, Apple replaces the entire device instead of just the battery. Now this is about to change for the iPad mini 6.

Battery replacement for iPad mini 6

For some unknown reason, Apple never replaced just the internal battery of the sixth-generation iPad mini. Instead, the company gives a new iPad to consumers who pay for the repair service. However, Apple has changed its policies and will now replace the battery in the iPad mini 6.

Starting today, Apple Stores and service providers around the world will have the tools to replace the battery in the latest model of the iPad mini 6. According to MacRumors, this means that consumers will no longer get a whole unit replacement. It’s unclear at this point whether Apple will extend the new policy to other iPad models.

For some people, not having their entire device replaced comes as bad news. That’s because, previously, customers could pay for a new battery and then get a new iPad without any scratches or dents. Of course, this will certainly reduce repair costs for Apple.

With the launch of the iPhone 14, iFixit has revealed that the back glass of the new models (except for the Pro lineup) can be easily replaced. This shows that Apple is slowly making its products more repairable. It’s worth noting that Apple now has a self-service repair program that provides parts and tools for those interested in fixing iPhones, iPads, and Macs themselves.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: