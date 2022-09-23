Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage

Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”

On Friday, the company began emailing AppleCare+ customers to remind them about this change.

What’s new for AppleCare+ customers

The email sent out by Apple once again reinforces that devices covered by the AppleCare+ plan can now take advantage of unlimited repairs for accidental damage instead of just two incidents every 12 months. This, of course, is only valid while the plan is active and in effect.

The company also says that the additional protections come at “no extra charge” and that customers don’t have to do anything to get unlimited protection for accidental damage.

Your AppleCare+ plan now protects your covered device from unlimited incidents of accidental damage from handling (instead of two incidents every 12 months) while the plan is active and in effect. Each incident is subject to the applicable service fees. This additional protection comes at no extra charge to you, and you don’t have to do anything.

However, it remains unclear whether Apple is serious about “unlimited repairs” or whether the company has any practical limits on prevent abuse.

Prices for AppleCare+ vary per device, and customers have the option to pay a monthly subscription or full price. For iPhone 14, AppleCare+ costs $9.99 per month or $199 full price. It’s worth noting that even with an AppleCare+ subscription, you still need to pay a service fee to Apple if your device needs a repair.

AppleCare+ Theft and Loss

Apple also has a more expensive AppleCare+ plan that covers theft and loss. While this plan has also been upgraded with unlimited repairs, it still only covers up to two incidents of theft or loss per year.

More details about AppleCare+ can be found on Apple’s official website.

